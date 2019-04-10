God Man Dog

Movie Synopsis:

This is a rhapsody of Gods, men, and dogs down and out together. A meandering truck full of gods gets mixed up with a cast of outcasts whose lives gradually entwine with each other. Yellow Bull, the owner of the truck, travels around giving shelter to deserted god statues yet can't afford to have his artificial leg fixed. Biung, an alcoholic aboriginal, transports top-class peaches between a remote village and Taipei city yet finds himself less valued than even a peach. Ching, a depressed middle class wife, attempts to redeem her marriage after the death of her newborn. Then there's a fatal car accident caused by a stray dog. Can it change their lives and put an end to the obvious and distinct boundaries between them.