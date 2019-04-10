* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

God Man Dog Liu lang shen gou ren

6.4 / 225 votes

Taiwan Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 10th April 2019
new God Man Dog poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Singing Chen

Written by:

Singing Chen and Yi-an Lou

Produced by:

Li Cho

Starring:

Tarcy Su, Jack Kao, Han Chang, Jonathan Chang, Chun-ming Chang and Jag Huang

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Mandarin

Runtime:

1 hour 59 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

This is a rhapsody of Gods, men, and dogs down and out together. A meandering truck full of gods gets mixed up with a cast of outcasts whose lives gradually entwine with each other. Yellow Bull, the owner of the truck, travels around giving shelter to deserted god statues yet can't afford to have his artificial leg fixed. Biung, an alcoholic aboriginal, transports top-class peaches between a remote village and Taipei city yet finds himself less valued than even a peach. Ching, a depressed middle class wife, attempts to redeem her marriage after the death of her newborn. Then there's a fatal car accident caused by a stray dog. Can it change their lives and put an end to the obvious and distinct boundaries between them.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on God Man Dog.

God Man Dog Cast

Tarcy Su

Tarcy Su headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

God Man Dog

Jack Kao

Jack Kao headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

God Man Dog

Han Chang

Han Chang headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

God Man Dog

Jonathan Chang

Jonathan Chang headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

God Man Dog

Chun-ming Chang

Chun-ming Chang headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

God Man Dog

Jag Huang

Jag Huang headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

God Man Dog

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 10:12 10th April 2019