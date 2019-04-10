* × Change Settings

Manje Bistre 2

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 12th April 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2019
?
new Manje Bistre 2 poster
Contains infrequent drug misuse references. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 15 cinemas on Friday 12th April 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 18th April 2019.

Directed by:

Baljit Singh Deo

Produced by:

Gippy Grewal

Starring:

Gippy Grewal, Karamjit Anmol and Bhavkhandan Singh Rakhra

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

2 hours 5 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Manje Bistre 2 revolves around Sukhi, who goes from India to Canada to attend his cousin, Ganda's wedding - a big fat traditional Punjabi wedding. There we see Sadhu Singh, Ganda's grandfather, a typical shrewd man, engaged in multiple illegal activities, where a lot of mess is created by this menace. At the Wedding, Sukhi falls in love with Rano, an Indo-Canadian. The movie is an out and out comedy that revolves around the love story of Sukhi and Rano and how their love takes shape.

Reviews

Manje Bistre 2 Cast

Gippy Grewal

Gippy Grewal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Manje Bistre 2

Karamjit Anmol

Karamjit Anmol headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Manje Bistre 2

Bhavkhandan Singh Rakhra

Bhavkhandan Singh Rakhra headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Manje Bistre 2

Last update was at 10:12 10th April 2019