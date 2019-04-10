Manje Bistre 2 revolves around Sukhi, who goes from India to Canada to attend his cousin, Ganda's wedding - a big fat traditional Punjabi wedding. There we see Sadhu Singh, Ganda's grandfather, a typical shrewd man, engaged in multiple illegal activities, where a lot of mess is created by this menace. At the Wedding, Sukhi falls in love with Rano, an Indo-Canadian. The movie is an out and out comedy that revolves around the love story of Sukhi and Rano and how their love takes shape.
