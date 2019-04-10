* × Change Settings

Pluck

London Independent Film Festival Release Date

Friday 12th April 2019
Current Status:complete
Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At London Independent Film Festival. Show listing.

Official Site:

pluckmovie.com

Directed by:

Lloyd Ross

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 15 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A film not really about the chicken. Pluck is a documentary using a chronology of the best of Nando's edgy marketing campaigns to tell a whimsical, alternative socio-political history of South Africa.

Reviews

Last update was at 10:12 10th April 2019