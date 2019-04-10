* × Change Settings

The Rift Trhlina

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 13th April 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2019
?
new The Rift poster
Contains strong threat and injury detail. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 15 cinemas on Saturday 13th April 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 14th April 2019.

Directed by:

Peter Bebjak

Written by:

Tomás Bombík and Jozef Karika

Starring:

David Hartl, Emanuel Hason, Mary Havranová, Ondrej Hraska, Ela Lehotská and Juraj Loj

Genres:

Mystery, Thriller

Language:

Slovak

Runtime:

1 hour 51 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Igor, an unemployed university graduate, discovers the psychiatric assessment reports of Walter Fischer. One day seventy years ago, Fischer disappeared under mysterious circumstances while walking in the Tribec mountains. Two months later, he reappeared under equally mysterious circumstances and had strange wounds and burns all over his body. He was disoriented, could not explain what had happened to him and never recovered. Igor continues his investigation and, to his astonishment, he learns that Fischer's case was not at all isolated - mentions of mysterious disappearances in the mountains date far back into history. More and more chilling stories keep piling up. Igor, his girlfriend Mia, the conspiracy theorist Andrej and the inveterate sceptic David begin to dig deeper into the mystery and unearth a truth more terrifying than any fantasy. They embark on an expedition to the forests of Tribec, where they witness something that defies human understanding. Their initially innocent quest ends in tragedy. This mystery, as the group find out, has incredibly sharp teeth.

Reviews

The Rift Cast

David Hartl

David Hartl headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Rift

Emanuel Hason

Emanuel Hason headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Rift

Mary Havranová

Mary Havranová headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Rift

Ondrej Hraska

Ondrej Hraska headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Rift

Ela Lehotská

Ela Lehotská headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Rift

Juraj Loj

Juraj Loj headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Rift

Last update was at 10:12 10th April 2019