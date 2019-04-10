* × Change Settings

Hababam Sinifi Yeniden

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 12th April 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2019
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Friday 12th April 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 18th April 2019.

Directed by:

Doga Can Anafarta

Written by:

Evren Erdogan and Ayse Balibey Tanil

Produced by:

Emre Oskay and Ilkem Sahin

Starring:

Altan Erkekli, Toygan Avanoglu, Hande Katipoglu, Sadi Celil Cengiz, Yusuf Çim and Özge Özacar

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Turkish

Runtime:

1 hour 46 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

With this year's new students, teachers and colorful characters, the Hababam Class is excited about the new school year. Because, Private Çamlica High School goes back to mixed education and new girls are coming to school. A sweet competition begins between girls who are new to class and Hababam men. While girls and boys are challenging each other, of course everything is not going well. Hababam's naughty students Duba Nuri, Format Hasan, Racon Faruk, Yakisikli and Düldül, together with the new students joining the class then go on adventure.

