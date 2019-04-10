* × Change Settings

Kaifinama

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 10th April 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2019
?
new Kaifinama poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Sumantra Ghosal

Genres:

Biography, Documentary

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Kaifinama looks at the life and art of the Urdu progressive poet Kaifi Azmi. Kaifi Azmi was both a poet for social change as well as one of the foremost lyricists in the Hindi film industry. Not content to limit himself to fine writing, he worked ceaselessly throughout his life as a catalyst for change among the disenfranchised. The film looks at his small-town roots, his commitment to socialism, his wide-ranging body of work and the enormous changes he brought to the life of the village where he was born. It features extensive interviews with Kaifi Azmi and his wife Shaukat Kaifi, as well as insights from their children - Shabana and Baba Azmi - and reminiscences by friends and colleagues. Kaifinama is both the definitive film biography of Kaifi Azmi and a history of the times he illuminated with his genius.

