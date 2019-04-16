This documentary is an exhilarating, inspiring round-up of questions and answers from David Lynch's European and Middle East tours of 2007-2009, when he visited 16 countries to meet film students, receive national awards, launch university projects, and describe the extraordinary benefits for creativity and peace to be gained by transcending thought with Transcendental Meditation, introduced to the world by Maharishi Mahesh Yogi.
20 January 1946
Unknown
5' 10" (1.78 m)
Meditation, Creativity, Peace