Meditation, Creativity, Peace

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 16th April 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2019
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Written by:

David Lynch

Produced by:

Bobby Roth

Starring:

David Lynch

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 11 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

This documentary is an exhilarating, inspiring round-up of questions and answers from David Lynch's European and Middle East tours of 2007-2009, when he visited 16 countries to meet film students, receive national awards, launch university projects, and describe the extraordinary benefits for creativity and peace to be gained by transcending thought with Transcendental Meditation, introduced to the world by Maharishi Mahesh Yogi.

Meditation, Creativity, Peace Cast

David Lynch

David Lynch headshot

Date of Birth:

20 January 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Meditation, Creativity, Peace

