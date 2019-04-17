* × Change Settings

Janbal

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 17th April 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2019
?
new Janbal poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete
[More Details...]

Directed by:

Mina Bozorgmehr and Hadi Kamali Moghadam

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 5 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Janbal is inspired by an ancient Hormuz Island myth, in which people sacrifice clothes of the deceased to the sea so that the goddess Sea-Mother will cleanse their souls. The film takes stories told by the island's dwellers as its starting point, and playfully finds its form from there.

Musa is enchanted by the sounds of the sea. He collects clothes from its shore to create pictorial visions of the Sea-Daughter; he writes stories; he plays the jahleh (clay pot) to keep alive the sound of her voice.

