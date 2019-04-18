* × Change Settings

The Goonies

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 19th April 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2019
?
new The Goonies poster
Contains brief drug, sex and suicide references, infrequent strong language. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 182 cinemas on Friday 19th April 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 25th April 2019.

Directed by:

Richard Donner

Written by:

Chris Columbus and Steven Spielberg

Starring:

Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, Kerri Green, Martha Plimpton, Jonathan Ke Quan, John Matuszak, Robert Davi, Joe Pantoliano and Anne Ramsey

Genres:

Adventure, Comedy, Family

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 51 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Mikey Walsh and Brandon Walsh are brothers whose family is preparing to move because developers want to build a golf course in the place of their neighborhood - unless enough money is raised to stop the construction of the golf course, and that's quite doubtful. But when Mikey stumbles upon a treasure map of the famed "One-Eyed" Willy's hidden fortune, Mikey, Brandon, and their friends Lawrence "Chunk" Cohen, Clark "Mouth" Devereaux, Andrea "Andy" Carmichael, Stefanie "Stef" Steinbrenner, and Richard "Data" Wang, calling themselves The Goonies, set out on a quest to find the treasure in hopes of saving their neighborhood. The treasure is in a cavern, but the entrance to the cavern is under the restaurant of evil thief Mama Fratelli and her sons Jake Fratelli, Francis Fratelli, and the severely disfigured Lotney "Sloth" Fratelli. Sloth befriends the Goonies and decides to help them.

The Goonies Cast

Sean Astin

Sean Astin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Goonies

Josh Brolin

Josh Brolin headshot

Date of Birth:

12 February 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Avengers: EndgameThe Goonies

Jeff Cohen

Jeff Cohen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Goonies

Corey Feldman

Corey Feldman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Goonies

Kerri Green

Kerri Green headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Goonies

Martha Plimpton

Martha Plimpton headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Goonies

Jonathan Ke Quan

Jonathan Ke Quan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Goonies

John Matuszak

John Matuszak headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Goonies

Robert Davi

Robert Davi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Goonies

Joe Pantoliano

Joe Pantoliano headshot

Date of Birth:

12 September 1951

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¼" (1.76 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Just Getting StartedThe Goonies

Anne Ramsey

Anne Ramsey headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Goonies

Recommendations

