Vellaipookal

Movie Synopsis:

Rudhran, a retired police officer from Tamil Nadu, decides to spend time with his son who lives in the USA. There, he meets his daughter-in-law and various interesting neighbors, quickly making new friends. However, the seemingly welcoming and peaceful neighborhood soon turns hostile when people around him start to suddenly disappear, presumed dead. Rudhran's police instincts kick in, and he embarks on his own investigation to identify the serial killer on the loose. His journey leads him to tussle with local gangsters in a chase across the Pacific Northwest, with his initial interest in the case turning to obsession and desperation when someone close to him goes missing. Along with his newfound friends, he risks his life to find the culprit. Who is the killer? Why did he kill? Watch this gripping thriller to find out.