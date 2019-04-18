* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Vellaipookal

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 19th April 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2019
?
new Vellaipookal poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 4 cinemas on Friday 19th April 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 25th April 2019.

Directed by:

Vivek Elangovan

Written by:

Shanmuga Bharathi and Vivek Elangovan

Produced by:

Ajay Sampath and Dhigha Sekaran

Starring:

Paige Henderson, Pooja Devariya, Vivek, Tyler Roy Roberts, Gajaraj and Peyton-Justine

Genre:

Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 2 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Rudhran, a retired police officer from Tamil Nadu, decides to spend time with his son who lives in the USA. There, he meets his daughter-in-law and various interesting neighbors, quickly making new friends. However, the seemingly welcoming and peaceful neighborhood soon turns hostile when people around him start to suddenly disappear, presumed dead. Rudhran's police instincts kick in, and he embarks on his own investigation to identify the serial killer on the loose. His journey leads him to tussle with local gangsters in a chase across the Pacific Northwest, with his initial interest in the case turning to obsession and desperation when someone close to him goes missing. Along with his newfound friends, he risks his life to find the culprit. Who is the killer? Why did he kill? Watch this gripping thriller to find out.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Vellaipookal is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Vellaipookal.

Vellaipookal Cast

Paige Henderson

Paige Henderson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Vellaipookal

Pooja Devariya

Pooja Devariya headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Vellaipookal

Vivek

Vivek headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Vellaipookal

Tyler Roy Roberts

Tyler Roy Roberts headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Vellaipookal

Gajaraj

Gajaraj headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Vellaipookal

Peyton-Justine

Peyton-Justine headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Vellaipookal

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:56 18th April 2019