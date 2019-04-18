* × Change Settings

Edmond

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 28th April 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2019
Edmond
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Alexis Michalik

Written by:

Alexis Michalik

Produced by:

Benjamin Bellecour, Serge de Poucques, Vanessa Djian, Sidonie Dumas, Sylvain Goldberg, Cédric Iland, Nadia Khamlichi, Adrian Politowski and Gilles Waterkeyn

Starring:

Thomas Solivérès, Olivier Gourmet, Mathilde Seigner, Tom Leeb, Lucie Boujenah and Alice de Lencquesaing

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, History

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

December 1897, Paris. Edmond Rostand is not yet thirty but already two children and a lot of anxieties. He has not written anything for two years. In desperation, he offers the great Constant Coquelin a new play, a heroic comedy, in verse, for the holidays. Only concern: it is not written yet. Ignoring the whims of actresses, the demands of his Corsican producers, the jealousy of his wife, the stories of his best friend's heart and the lack of enthusiasm of all those around him, Edmond starts writing this piece which nobody believes. For now, he has only the title: "Cyrano de Bergerac.

Edmond Cast

Thomas Solivérès

Thomas Solivérès headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Edmond

Olivier Gourmet

Olivier Gourmet headshot

Date of Birth:

22 July 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Edmond

Mathilde Seigner

Mathilde Seigner headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Edmond

Tom Leeb

Tom Leeb headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Edmond

Lucie Boujenah

Lucie Boujenah headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Edmond

Alice de Lencquesaing

Alice de Lencquesaing headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Edmond

