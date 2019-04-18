* × Change Settings

Mad Max

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 5th May 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2019
new Mad Max poster
Contains strong threat, violence and injury detail. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Sunday 5th May 2019

Directed by:

George Miller

Written by:

James McCausland, George Miller and Byron Kennedy

Produced by:

Byron Kennedy

Starring:

Mel Gibson, Joanne Samuel, Hugh Keays-Byrne, Steve Bisley, Tim Burns and Roger Ward

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 28 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Taking place in a dystopian Australia in the near future, Mad Max tells the story of a highway patrolman cruising the squalid back roads that have become the breeding ground of criminals foraging for gasoline and scraps. When his wife and child meet a grisly end at the hands of a motorcycle gang, Max sets out across the barren wastelands in search of revenge.

Mad Max Cast

Mel Gibson

Date of Birth:

3 January 1956

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¾" (1.77 m)

Joanne Samuel

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Hugh Keays-Byrne

Date of Birth:

18 May 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Steve Bisley

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Tim Burns

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Roger Ward

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

