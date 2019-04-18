* × Change Settings

The Miracle of the Little Prince Het Wonder van Le Petit Prince

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 19th April 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2019
Directed by:

Marjoleine Boonstra

Written by:

Marjoleine Boonstra, Lies Janssen and Pieter van Huystee

Produced by:

Carsten Aanonsen and Pieter van Huystee

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A documentary about the passionate translators of the book The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, who fight for the preservation of their endangered languages.

