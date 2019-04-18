* × Change Settings

King Bibi

Seret Release Date

Saturday 4th May 2019
new King Bibi poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Dan Shadur

Written by:

Dan Shadur

Produced by:

Liran Atzmor

Starring:

Alon Aboutboul and Benjamin Netanyahu

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Hebrew

Runtime:

1 hour 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

King Bibi explores Benjamin Netanyahu's rise to power, relying solely on archival footage of his media performances over the years: from his days as a popular guest expert on American TV, through his public confession of adultery, and his mastery of the art of social media. From one studio to another, "Bibi" evolved from Israel's great political hope, to a controversial figure whom some perceive as Israel's savior, and others - as a cynical politician who will stop at nothing to retain his power.

Reviews

King Bibi Cast

Last update was at 08:56 18th April 2019