Strike

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 4th May 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2019
?
new Strike poster
Contains mild comic violence and upsetting scenes. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Saturday 4th May 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 12th May 2019.

Directed by:

Trevor Hardy

Written by:

Neil James and Mark Holloway

Produced by:

Edward Catchpole and Jeremy Davis

Starring:

Ken Stott, Lizzie Waterworth, Alex Kelly, Naomi McDonald, Tom Turner and Dave Mounfield

Genres:

Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 41 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Mungo Morrison is a young mole who is due to begin work at his proud father's side in their hometown's legendary gold mine. While his best friends are excited to be in the mine, Mungo secretly dreams of becoming a professional footballer. However, desperate not to upset his father, as well as being a small mole and unable to play football in bright light, Mungo sadly resigns himself to life as a miner. When the mine is forced to shut down after a mysterious accident, an evil and gold-obsessed supervillain known only as 'The Boss', attempts to bully the townsfolk into selling him the mine. Against all odds and with a little help from his whacky friends, Mungo begins an epic adventure of thrills, laughs, action and peril, as he hurtles towards the Wild Cup football finals in Russia and a final, breathtaking showdown with 'The Boss.'

Reviews

Strike Cast

Ken Stott

Ken Stott headshot

Date of Birth:

1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Strike

Lizzie Waterworth

Lizzie Waterworth headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Strike

Alex Kelly

Alex Kelly headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Strike

Naomi McDonald

Naomi McDonald headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Strike

Tom Turner

Tom Turner headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Strike

Dave Mounfield

Dave Mounfield headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Strike

Last update was at 06:53 25th April 2019