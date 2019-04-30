* × Change Settings

Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 17th May 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2019
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Stanley Kubrick

Written by:

Stanley Kubrick, Terry Southern and Peter George

Produced by:

Stanley Kubrick

Starring:

Peter Sellers, George C. Scott, Sterling Hayden, Keenan Wynn, Slim Pickens and James Earl Jones

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Paranoid Brigadier General Jack D. Ripper of Burpelson Air Force Base, believing that fluoridation of the American water supply is a Soviet plot to poison the US. populace, is able to deploy through a back door mechanism a nuclear attack on the Soviet Union without the knowledge of his superiors, including the Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Buck Turgidson, and President Merkin Muffley. Only Ripper knows the code to recall the B-52 bombers and he has shut down communication in and out of Burpelson as a measure to protect this attack. Ripper's executive officer, RAF Group Captain Lionel Mandrake (on exchange from Britain), who is being held at Burpelson by Ripper, believes he knows the recall codes if he can only get a message to the outside world. Meanwhile at the Pentagon War Room, key persons including Muffley, Turgidson and nuclear scientist and adviser, a former Nazi named Dr. Strangelove, are discussing measures to stop the attack or mitigate its blow-up into an all.

Reviews

Last update was at 06:33 30th April 2019