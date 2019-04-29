* × Change Settings

The Spy Within Mudar la piel

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 2nd May 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2019
?
new The Spy Within poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Cristóbal Fernández and Ana Schulz

Written by:

Ana Schulz

Starring:

Juan Gutiérrez, Mingo Ràfols and Frauke Schulz

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 28 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After coming out from jail, Roberto and my father are still friends. A friendship that persists despite betrayal. The spy within is the story of my father and the man who spied him. The story of Juan, the mediator that struggled for peace between ETA and the Spanish Government, and Roberto, the agent of the Secret Services who was infiltrated in our lives for years. But it is also the chronicle of our relationship as filmmakers with the spy, and the difficulty to catch his slippery identity.

The Spy Within Cast

