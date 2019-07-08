* × Change Settings

Quadrophenia

7.3 / 15566 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 8th July 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2019-January 2020
?
Quadrophenia poster
Contains very strong language and drug use. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:re-release

Next Showing:

In 1 cinema on Saturday 2nd November 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings this may be the last showing.

Directed by:

Franc Roddam

Written by:

Dave Humphries, Martin Stellman, Franc Roddam and Pete Townshend

Produced by:

Roy Baird and Bill Curbishley

Starring:

Phil Daniels, Leslie Ash, Phil Davis, Mark Wingett, Sting, Ray Winstone, Garry Cooper, Toyah Willcox and Timothy Spall

Genres:

Drama, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 55 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

London, 1965: Like many other youths, Jimmy hates the philistine life, especially his parents and his job in a company's mailing division. Only when he's together with his friends, a 'Mod' clique, cruising London on his motor-scooter and hearing music such as that of 'The Who' and 'The High Numbers', does he feel free and accepted. However, it's a flight into an illusionary world.

Reviews

Quadrophenia Cast

Phil Daniels

Phil Daniels headshot

Date of Birth:

25 October 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Quadrophenia

Leslie Ash

Leslie Ash headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Quadrophenia

Phil Davis

Phil Davis headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Quadrophenia

Mark Wingett

Mark Wingett headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Quadrophenia

Sting

Sting headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Quadrophenia

Ray Winstone

Ray Winstone headshot

Date of Birth:

19 February 1957

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Queen's CorgiCatsQuadrophenia

Garry Cooper

Garry Cooper headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Quadrophenia

Toyah Willcox

Toyah Willcox headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 1" (1.55 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Quadrophenia

Timothy Spall

Timothy Spall headshot

Date of Birth:

27 February 1957

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

QuadropheniaMrs. Lowry And Son

