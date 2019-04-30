* × Change Settings

Those Who Deserve to Die

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 5th May 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2019
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Sunday 5th May 2019

Directed by:

Bret Wood

Written by:

Bret Wood

Produced by:

Kendall Keeling

Starring:

Lynn Lowry, Joe Sykes, Alice Lewis, John Schmedes, Kelly O'Neal and Dane Bingenheimer

Genre:

Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 39 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Those Who Deserve To Die is an unhinged and unconventional tale of revenge: a series of vicious murders are taking place, each performed with military precision, yet the killer is reluctant. It is the ghost of a vengeful 10-year-old girl guiding him to act, and she will not be denied. This violent and nihilistic thriller is not for the faint hearted.

Reviews

Those Who Deserve to Die Cast

