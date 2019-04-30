* × Change Settings

A Feeling Greater Than Love Shu'our akbar min el hob

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 7th May 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2019
Directed by:

Mary Jirmanus Saba

Produced by:

Mary Jirmanus Saba and Lara Jirmanus

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

1 hour 39 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In her directorial debut, Mary Jirmanus Saba deals with a forgotten revolution, saving from oblivion bloodily suppressed strikes at Lebanese tobacco and chocolate factories. These events from the 1970s, which held the promise of a popular revolution and, with it, of women's emancipation were erased from collective memory by the country's civil wars. Rich in archival footage from Lebanon's militant cinema tradition, the film reconstructs the spirit of that revolt, asking of the past how we might transform the present.

