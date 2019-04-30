* × Change Settings

Until Porn Do Us Part Até Que o Porno Nos Separe

Wales International Documentary Festival Release Date

Tuesday 7th May 2019
new Until Porn Do Us Part poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

At Wales International Documentary Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Jorge Pelicano

Produced by:

Irina Calado

Starring:

Eulália Almeida and Fostter Riviera

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Portuguese

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Eulália, a conservative 65-year-old mother, finds out that her son who emigrated to Germany became Fostter Riviera, the internationally awarded first Portuguese gay porn actor. From shock and disgust to desperately trying to understand him, Eulália embarks on an emotional journey that puts her values, expectations and perceptions to the test. With the computer and Facebook as her main sources of information and communication, Eulália's quest to get closer to her son makes her click on unexpected websites, meet unlikely people and challenge herself to see her son perform a live sex show in the annual Portuguese erotic fair.

Until Porn Do Us Part Cast

Eulália Almeida

Eulália Almeida headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Until Porn Do Us Part

Fostter Riviera

Fostter Riviera headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Until Porn Do Us Part

