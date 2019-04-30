* × Change Settings

Crime + Punishment

Right Now Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 8th May 2019
Directed by:

Stephen Maing

Produced by:

Brenda Coughlin, Stephen Maing, Eric Daniel Metzgar, Anne Neczypor and Ross Tuttle

Starring:

Manuel 'Manny' Gomez, Sandy Gonzales and Rukia Lumumba

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 52 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A group of brave NYPD officers risk it all to expose the truth about illegal quota practices in police departments.

Reviews

Crime + Punishment Cast

Manuel 'Manny' Gomez

Sandy Gonzales

Rukia Lumumba

