Goodbye Ringo

Wales International Documentary Festival Release Date

Wednesday 8th May 2019
At Wales International Documentary Festival.

Directed by:

Pere Marzo

Written by:

Raúl M. Candela, Pere Marzo, Federico Sartori and Francina Verdés

Produced by:

Iris Martín-Peralta

Starring:

Maurizio Amati, Giorgio Capitani, Enzo G. Castellari, Alberto Gadea, Romolo Guerrieri and Paco Marín

Genres:

Documentary, Western

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 1 minute (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Fifty years have gone by since the golden age of Spaghetti Westerns, a unique film genre that reimagined the American Wild West. Few remember the Balcázar Studios in Barcelona, one of the most productive studios of the genre for almost a decade. But some survivors, those responsible for a type of cinema that no longer exists, share their fascinating story.

Goodbye Ringo Cast

