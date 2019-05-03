* × Change Settings

Maharshi

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 8th May 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2019
?
new Maharshi poster
Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

In 2 cinemas on Wednesday 8th May 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 12th May 2019.

Directed by:

Vamshi Paidipally

Written by:

Hari, Vamshi Paidipally, Ahishor Solomon and Bheem Srinivas

Produced by:

C. Ashwini Dutt, Param V. Potluri, Pearl V. Potluri and Dil Raju

Starring:

Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde, Allari Naresh, Rajsekhar Aningi, R.J. Hemant and Anish Kuruvilla

Genres:

Action, Drama

Language:

Telugu

Runtime:

3 hours (approx.)
Reviews

Maharshi Cast

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Maharshi

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Maharshi

Allari Naresh

Allari Naresh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Maharshi

Rajsekhar Aningi

Rajsekhar Aningi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Maharshi

R.J. Hemant

R.J. Hemant headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Maharshi

Anish Kuruvilla

Anish Kuruvilla headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Maharshi

Last update was at 07:07 3rd May 2019