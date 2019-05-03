* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Who Let the Dogs Out

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 13th May 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2019
?
new Who Let the Dogs Out poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 2 cinemas on Monday 13th May 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

Brent Hodge

Written by:

John Diemer, Brent Hodge and Jasleen Kaur

Produced by:

Aly Kelly and Ben Sisto

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Many people are unaware that the hook from the Grammy-winning Baha Men classic "Who Let The Dogs Out" dates all the way back to 1959. This film traces the history of the song backwards, chronologically, interspersing interviews with the musicians involved, industry experts and fans of the song and the phrase itself. Viewers are transported from to the Bahamas, Trinidad, England, Florida, New York, Seattle, Michigan and Texas with the aim of hopefully shedding some light on who did in fact let the dogs out?

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Who Let the Dogs Out is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Who Let the Dogs Out.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:07 3rd May 2019