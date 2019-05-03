Movie Synopsis:

Many people are unaware that the hook from the Grammy-winning Baha Men classic "Who Let The Dogs Out" dates all the way back to 1959. This film traces the history of the song backwards, chronologically, interspersing interviews with the musicians involved, industry experts and fans of the song and the phrase itself. Viewers are transported from to the Bahamas, Trinidad, England, Florida, New York, Seattle, Michigan and Texas with the aim of hopefully shedding some light on who did in fact let the dogs out?