Ferrante Fever

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 18th May 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2019
?
new Ferrante Fever poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Saturday 18th May 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

Giacomo Durzi

Written by:

Laura Buffoni and Giacomo Durzi

Produced by:

Alessandra Acciai, Roberto Lombardi, Giorgio Magliulo and Yoni Ronn

Starring:

Jonathan Franzen, Ann Goldstein, Roberto Saviano and Elizabeth Strout

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

1 hour 14 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

With over 10 million copies of her "Neapolitan Novels" sold in over 50 countries, Elena Ferrante is a global literary sensation. She was named one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World and HBO recently turned the first book in the quartet, My Brilliant Friend, into a subtitled miniseries hit with more seasons to come. A journey between New York City's cultural hub and Ferrante's native Italy, the film explores how an anonymous author's visceral tales of love and friendship gained such an enthusiastic following. Hillary Clinton, Roberto Saviano, Jonathan Franzen and others weigh-in on the Ferrante "craze" and what makes her work-and her mysterious persona-so uniquely captivating.

Reviews

