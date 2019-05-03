* × Change Settings

My Brilliant Friend La mia amica geniale

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 18th May 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2019
?
new My Brilliant Friend poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Saturday 18th May 2019

In 1 cinema on Saturday 18th May 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

Clarissa Cappellani

Written by:

Clarissa Cappellani

Starring:

Gaia Girace, Margherita Mazzucco and Anna Redi

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

1 hour 12 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A unique portrayal of two young amateur actresses embarking on a journey that will forever change their lives as they star in the most eagerly anticipated new show of 2018-Elena Ferrante's My Brilliant Friend. Naples 2017. The news spread fast. Ferrante's saga, a worldwide phenomenon selling over 13 million novels, is about to become a major TV series for HBO and RAI. Thousands of young girls audition for the parts of the main characters Elena and Lila..but only two succeed. The lives of Margherita Mazzucco and Gaia Girace, cast as Elena and Lila, are about to change in an unimaginable way. An event within the event, this remarkable documentary captures the adventure these two non-actors will go on-from the open casting call of 2,500 hopefuls, through to the show's Venice Film Festival premiere. This is an exclusive look into them experiencing a true Cinderella story, where two unknown, ordinary teenagers embark on roles of a lifetime. The documentary is an intimate portrayal of this.

Reviews

Last update was at 07:07 3rd May 2019