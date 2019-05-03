Movie Synopsis:

A unique portrayal of two young amateur actresses embarking on a journey that will forever change their lives as they star in the most eagerly anticipated new show of 2018-Elena Ferrante's My Brilliant Friend. Naples 2017. The news spread fast. Ferrante's saga, a worldwide phenomenon selling over 13 million novels, is about to become a major TV series for HBO and RAI. Thousands of young girls audition for the parts of the main characters Elena and Lila..but only two succeed. The lives of Margherita Mazzucco and Gaia Girace, cast as Elena and Lila, are about to change in an unimaginable way. An event within the event, this remarkable documentary captures the adventure these two non-actors will go on-from the open casting call of 2,500 hopefuls, through to the show's Venice Film Festival premiere. This is an exclusive look into them experiencing a true Cinderella story, where two unknown, ordinary teenagers embark on roles of a lifetime. The documentary is an intimate portrayal of this.