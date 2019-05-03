* × Change Settings

Shed of the Dead

Sci-fi London Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 18th May 2019
new Shed of the Dead poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Sci-fi London Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Drew Cullingham

Written by:

Drew Cullingham

Produced by:

James Fisher and Nicholas David Lean

Starring:

Spencer Brown, Lauren Socha, Ewen MacIntosh, Emily Booth, Kane Hodder, Bill Moseley, Michael Berryman and Brian Blessed

Genres:

Comedy, Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Trevor is 'between jobs'. He spends his days avoiding his overbearing wife by hiding out in his allotment shed and painting figurines for his wargames with his agoraphobic friend, Graham, and dreaming of his heroic alter-ego, the battle mage Casimir the Destroyer. When Mr Parsons, one of the other allotment tenants, petitions to have Trevor removed from his disgrace of a plot (he's not there to grow stuff!) an argument ensues that leaves Trevor with a corpse to hide. Unfortunately, this untimely accident coincides with the zombie apocalypse and Mr Parsons' return is just the beginnings of Trevor's problems. More pressing is whether or not he should try and save his wife and her beautiful best friend, who both he and Graham have a thing for.

Reviews

Last update was at 07:07 3rd May 2019