My Dinner with Alan: A Sopranos Session

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 19th May 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2019
?
new My Dinner with Alan: A Sopranos Session poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

In 1 cinema on Sunday 19th May 2019

Directed by:

Kristian Fraga

Produced by:

Kristian Fraga, Marc Perez and John L. Sikes

Starring:

Matt Zoller Seitz and Alan Sepinwall

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

52 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

On the eve of the publication of their book The Sopranos Sessions, TV critics Alan Sepinwall and Matt Zoller Seitz meet at Holsten's in Bloomfield, New Jersey, the location of the controversial last scene of The Sopranos. Their wide-ranging conversation covers television, movies, psychiatry, gangsterism, their 20-year friendship, and their experience covering the series for The Star-Ledger of Newark, the newspaper that Tony Soprano picked up at the end of his driveway.

Reviews

My Dinner with Alan: A Sopranos Session Cast

Last update was at 07:07 3rd May 2019