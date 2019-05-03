On the eve of the publication of their book The Sopranos Sessions, TV critics Alan Sepinwall and Matt Zoller Seitz meet at Holsten's in Bloomfield, New Jersey, the location of the controversial last scene of The Sopranos. Their wide-ranging conversation covers television, movies, psychiatry, gangsterism, their 20-year friendship, and their experience covering the series for The Star-Ledger of Newark, the newspaper that Tony Soprano picked up at the end of his driveway.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
My Dinner with Alan: A Sopranos Session
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
My Dinner with Alan: A Sopranos Session