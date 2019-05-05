* × Change Settings

Zoo-Head

Sci-fi London Film Festival Release Date

Monday 20th May 2019
new Zoo-Head poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Sci-fi London Film Festival. Show listing.

Official Site:

www.zoo-head.com

Directed by:

Navin Dev

Written by:

Navin Dev

Produced by:

Navin Dev

Starring:

Daniel Ahmadi, Hussina Raja, Brian Potter Jr., Ross Mullan, Jason Wing and Roik Rajnak

Genres:

Sci-Fi, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Unemployed and reckless Charlie is addicted to 'zoots', drugs that cause memory deterioration, déjà-vus and delusions. He is a 'zoo-head'. Charlie is forced by his unemployment benefits advisor to attend an experimental rehabilitation program at Infinity, a memory clinic. The program involves memory looping; a zoo-head is looped into a memory of theirs when they were once sober, allowing their mind to regress to its original state and heal any damages. Charlie undergoes the procedure at Infinity but it malfunctions. He dies. Charlie suddenly awakes and discovers that he is reliving the same day over and over again, although his delusions have increased. With help from his girlfriend Megan and tech guru Barton, Charlie rushes to escape repetitions of the loop as the line between reality and memories blur.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Zoo-Head.

Zoo-Head Cast

Daniel Ahmadi

Daniel Ahmadi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zoo-Head

Hussina Raja

Hussina Raja headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zoo-Head

Brian Potter Jr.

Brian Potter Jr. headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zoo-Head

Ross Mullan

Ross Mullan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4" (1.93 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zoo-Head

Jason Wing

Jason Wing headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zoo-Head

Roik Rajnak

Roik Rajnak headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zoo-Head

