Movie Synopsis:

Unemployed and reckless Charlie is addicted to 'zoots', drugs that cause memory deterioration, déjà-vus and delusions. He is a 'zoo-head'. Charlie is forced by his unemployment benefits advisor to attend an experimental rehabilitation program at Infinity, a memory clinic. The program involves memory looping; a zoo-head is looped into a memory of theirs when they were once sober, allowing their mind to regress to its original state and heal any damages. Charlie undergoes the procedure at Infinity but it malfunctions. He dies. Charlie suddenly awakes and discovers that he is reliving the same day over and over again, although his delusions have increased. With help from his girlfriend Megan and tech guru Barton, Charlie rushes to escape repetitions of the loop as the line between reality and memories blur.