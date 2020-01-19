* × Change Settings

Panga

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 24th January 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-July 2020
Panga poster
Contains very mild bad language. Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Written by:

Nikhil Mehrotra and Nikhil Mehrotra

Starring:

Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, Jassie Gill, Rajesh Tailang and Yudhishtir Urs

Genre:

Romance

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

2 hours 11 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Rooted in the subculture of societal facts #Panga is an emotional roller coaster tale of a middle-class Indian woman; A forgotten kabaddi world champion who catalyzes an inner desire to give a new meaning to her existing role as a wife and mother and takes an ingenious decision to come back to the sport despite the challenges of age stereotypes and a new generation complexities which creates an upheaval in her life as she is torn between family responsibility and love for the sport.

Reviews

Panga Cast

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut headshot

Date of Birth:

20 March 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta headshot

Date of Birth:

4 July 1959

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jassie Gill

Jassie Gill headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rajesh Tailang

Rajesh Tailang headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Yudhishtir Urs

Yudhishtir Urs headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

