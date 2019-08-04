* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Art of Racing in the Rain

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 9th August 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2019-February 2020
?
The Art of Racing in the Rain poster
Contains scenes of emotional upset. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Tuesday 13th August 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 15th August 2019.

Official Site:

www.foxmovies.com

Directed by:

Simon Curtis

Written by:

Mark Bomback and Garth Stein

Produced by:

Joannie Burstein and Patrick Dempsey

Starring:

Kevin Costner, Amanda Seyfried, Milo Ventimiglia, Gary Cole, Kathy Baker and Martin Donovan

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 49 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Dog lovers believe their canine family members understand language, comprehend events, have opinions and exude loyalty. In The Art of Racing In The Rain, wise old dog Enzo Swift shares thoughts about the life experiences which prepared him to protect his family in times of greatest need.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when The Art of Racing in the Rain is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Art of Racing in the Rain.

The Art of Racing in the Rain Cast

Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner headshot

Date of Birth:

18 January 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Art of Racing in the Rain

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried headshot

Date of Birth:

3 December 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2½" (1.59 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

ScoobThe Art of Racing in the Rain

Milo Ventimiglia

Milo Ventimiglia headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Art of Racing in the Rain

Gary Cole

Gary Cole headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Art of Racing in the Rain

Kathy Baker

Kathy Baker headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Art of Racing in the Rain

Martin Donovan

Martin Donovan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Art of Racing in the Rain

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:56 4th August 2019