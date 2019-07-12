* × Change Settings

The Brink

5.9 / 220 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 12th July 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2019-January 2020
Current Status:released

According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Tuesday 23rd July 2019.

Directed by:

Alison Klayman

Produced by:

Marie Therese Guirgis and Alison Klayman

Starring:

Stephen K. Bannon, Louis Aliot, Sean Bannon, Patrick Caddell, Steve Cortes and Sharice Davids

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 31 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When Steve Bannon left his position as White House chief strategist less than a week after the Charlottesville "Unite the Right" rally in August 2017, he was already a notorious figure in Trump's inner circle, and for bringing a far-right ideology into the highest echelons of American politics. Unconstrained by an official post - though some say he still has a direct line to the White House - he became free to peddle influence as a perceived kingmaker, turning his controversial brand of nationalism into a global movement. THE BRINK follows Bannon through the 2018 mid-term elections in the United States, shedding light on his efforts to mobilize and unify far-right parties in order to win seats in the May 2019 European Parliamentary elections. To maintain his power and influence, the former Goldman Sachs banker and media investor reinvents himself - as he has many times before - this time as the self-appointed leader of a global populist movement.

