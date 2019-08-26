* × Change Settings

Memory: The Origins of Alien

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 30th August 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2019-February 2020
?
Memory: The Origins of Alien poster
Contains strong gore and violence. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 3 cinemas on Friday 30th August 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Monday 2nd September 2019.

Directed by:

Alexandre O. Philippe

Written by:

Alexandre O. Philippe

Produced by:

Chad Herschberger, Annick Mahnert, Robert Muratore and Kerry Deignan Roy

Starring:

Bijan Aalam, Tim Boxell, Axelle Carolyn, Veronica Cartwright, Roger Christian and Roger Corman

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The untold origin story behind Ridley Scott's Alien - rooted in Greek and Egyptian mythologies, underground comics, the art of Francis Bacon, and the dark visions of Dan O'Bannon and HR. Giger. A contemplation on the symbiotic collaborative process of movie-making, the power of myth, and our collective unconscious.

Reviews

Memory: The Origins of Alien Cast

