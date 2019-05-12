* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Inquiring Nuns

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 27th May 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-November 2019
?
new Inquiring Nuns poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Inquiring Nuns is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Gordon Quinn and Jerry Temaner

Starring:

Sister Marie Arne, Sister Mary Campion and Stepin Fetchit

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Two young nuns explore Chicago-from a supermart to the Art Institute and in front of churches on Sunday-confronting people with the crucial question, "Are you happy?" They meet many people-a lonely girl, a happy mother, a nun, some lovers, two hippie musicians, a lady sociologist, a college professor, even Stepin Fetchit; and receive many answers-"Happiness is the absence of fear," "Avoiding people," "Rasberries," "Joy in knowing Christ." The humor and sadness of these honest encounters lift the film beyond its interview format to a serious and moving inquiry into the concerns of contemporary man, and also into the circumstances in which men will actually express their concerns.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Inquiring Nuns is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Inquiring Nuns.

Inquiring Nuns Cast

Sister Marie Arne

Sister Marie Arne headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Inquiring Nuns

Sister Mary Campion

Sister Mary Campion headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Inquiring Nuns

Stepin Fetchit

Stepin Fetchit headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Inquiring Nuns

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:24 12th May 2019