Inquiring Nuns

Movie Synopsis:

Two young nuns explore Chicago-from a supermart to the Art Institute and in front of churches on Sunday-confronting people with the crucial question, "Are you happy?" They meet many people-a lonely girl, a happy mother, a nun, some lovers, two hippie musicians, a lady sociologist, a college professor, even Stepin Fetchit; and receive many answers-"Happiness is the absence of fear," "Avoiding people," "Rasberries," "Joy in knowing Christ." The humor and sadness of these honest encounters lift the film beyond its interview format to a serious and moving inquiry into the concerns of contemporary man, and also into the circumstances in which men will actually express their concerns.