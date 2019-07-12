* × Change Settings

Jaws

8.0 / 513025 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 12th July 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2019-January 2020
?
Jaws poster
Contains moderate threat and occasional gory moments. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 2 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Monday 29th July 2019.

Directed by:

Steven Spielberg

Written by:

Peter Benchley and Carl Gottlieb

Produced by:

David Brown and Richard D. Zanuck

Starring:

Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, Lorraine Gary, Murray Hamilton and Carl Gottlieb

Genres:

Adventure, Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 4 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

It's a hot summer on Amity Island, a small community whose main business is its beaches. When new Sheriff Martin Brody discovers the remains of a shark attack victim, his first inclination is to close the beaches to swimmers. This doesn't sit well with Mayor Larry Vaughn and several of the local businessmen. Brody backs down to his regret as that weekend a young boy is killed by the predator. The dead boy's mother puts out a bounty on the shark and Amity is soon swamped with amateur hunters and fisherman hoping to cash in on the reward. A local fisherman with much experience hunting sharks, Quint, offers to hunt down the creature for a hefty fee. Soon Quint, Brody and Matt Hooper from the Oceanographic Institute are at sea hunting the Great White shark. As Brody succinctly surmises after their first encounter with the creature, they're going to need a bigger boat.

Reviews

Jaws Cast

Roy Scheider

Roy Scheider headshot

Date of Birth:

10 November 1932

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jaws

Robert Shaw

Robert Shaw headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jaws

Richard Dreyfuss

Richard Dreyfuss headshot

Date of Birth:

29 October 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jaws

Lorraine Gary

Lorraine Gary headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jaws

Murray Hamilton

Murray Hamilton headshot

Date of Birth:

24 March 1923

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jaws

Carl Gottlieb

Carl Gottlieb headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jaws

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:07 12th July 2019