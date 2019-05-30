* × Change Settings

Kind Hearts and Coronets

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 7th June 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2019
?
Kind Hearts and Coronets poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 2 cinemas on Friday 7th June 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 4th July 2019.

Directed by:

Robert Hamer

Written by:

Roy Horniman, Robert Hamer, John Dighton and Nancy Mitford

Produced by:

Michael Balcon

Starring:

Dennis Price, Valerie Hobson, Joan Greenwood, Alec Guinness, Audrey Fildes and Miles Malleson

Genres:

Comedy, Crime

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 46 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In prison awaiting execution the next morning, Louis, the 10th Duke of Chalfont, puts down on paper the events that led him to his current situation. His mother has been banished from her family, the D'Ascoynes, after she married Louis' father, who was considered far beneath her. After her death, the D'Ascoynes refused permission for her to be buried in the family crypt. Louis then plots his revenge, and kills all those ahead of him in the succession until he becomes the Duke. Along the way, he becomes involved with the married Sibelia who, when spurned, makes sure he ends up in prison. The day before his execution, Sibelia recants her testimony, saving him not only from the gallows, but also sets him free. Once outside the prison however, he realizes he's forgotten one little thing.

Kind Hearts and Coronets Cast

Dennis Price

Dennis Price headshot

Date of Birth:

23 June 1915

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kind Hearts and Coronets

Valerie Hobson

Valerie Hobson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kind Hearts and Coronets

Joan Greenwood

Joan Greenwood headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kind Hearts and Coronets

Alec Guinness

Alec Guinness headshot

Date of Birth:

2 April 1914

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kind Hearts and Coronets

Audrey Fildes

Audrey Fildes headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kind Hearts and Coronets

Miles Malleson

Miles Malleson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kind Hearts and Coronets

