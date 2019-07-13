* × Change Settings

Gwen

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 19th July 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2019-January 2020
Gwen poster
Contains strong violence and disturbing images. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

William McGregor

Written by:

William McGregor

Produced by:

Hilary Bevan Jones and Tom Nash

Starring:

Maxine Peake, Richard Harrington, Eleanor Worthington-Cox, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Mark Lewis Jones and Richard Elfyn

Genres:

Drama, History, Horror, Mystery

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 22 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the stark beauty of 19th Century Snowdonia a young girl tries desperately to hold her home together. Struggling with her mother's mysterious illness, her father's absence and a ruthless mining company encroaching on their land. A growing darkness begins to take grip of her home, and the suspicious local community turns on Gwen and her family.

