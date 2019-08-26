* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Aniara

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 30th August 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2019-February 2020
?
Aniara poster
Contains strong sex and nudity. Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Tuesday 3rd September 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 11th September 2019.

Directed by:

Pella Kagerman and Hugo Lilja

Written by:

Pella Kagerman, Hugo Lilja and Harry Martinson

Produced by:

Hugo Lilja, Fredrik Ljungberg, Johannes Rothaus Nørregaard, Annika Rogell, Daniel Thisell and Lisa Widén

Starring:

Emelie Jonsson, Bianca Cruzeiro, Arvin Kananian, Anneli Martini, Jennie Silfverhjelm and Emma Broomé

Genres:

Drama, Sci-Fi

Language:

Swedish

Runtime:

1 hour 48 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Aniara is the story of one of the many spaceships used for transporting Earth's population to their new home-planet Mars. But just as Aniara leaves the ruined Earth, she collides with an asteroid and is knocked off her course. Aniara's passengers slowly realize that they'll never be able to return; they will continue onwards through an empty and cold universe forever. The Swedish Nobel prize winner Harry Martinsson wrote Aniara in 1956. The novel has been translated into a number of different languages, including danish, finnish, english, russian, czech, arabic, japanese and most recently chinese. It has been staged as opera and several theatrical productions, but has never before been filmed. In Aniara's inexorable journey towards destruction there is a warning that cannot be emphasized enough. There's only one Earth. We have only one life. So, we have to take responsibility for our actions and constantly guard our environment and our humanity.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Aniara is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Aniara.

Aniara Cast

Emelie Jonsson

Emelie Jonsson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Aniara

Bianca Cruzeiro

Bianca Cruzeiro headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Aniara

Arvin Kananian

Arvin Kananian headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Aniara

Anneli Martini

Anneli Martini headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Aniara

Jennie Silfverhjelm

Jennie Silfverhjelm headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Aniara

Emma Broomé

Emma Broomé headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Aniara

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:39 26th August 2019