Bait

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 30th August 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2019-February 2020
Bait poster
Contains very strong language, strong bloody images and sex references. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Mark Jenkin

Written by:

Mark Jenkin

Produced by:

Kate Byers and Linn Waite

Starring:

Morgan Val Baker, Georgia Ellery, Martin Ellis, Chloe Endean, Stacey Guthrie and Jowan Jacobs

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Martin Ward is a cove fisherman, without a boat. His brother Steven has re-purposed their father's vessel as a tourist tripper, driving a wedge between the brothers. With their childhood home now a get-away for London money, Martin is displaced to the estate above the picturesque harbour. As his struggle to restore the family to their traditional place creates increasing friction with tourists and locals alike, a tragedy at the heart of the family changes his world.

Reviews

