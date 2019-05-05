* × Change Settings

Batman

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 17th May 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2019
Contains moderate violence and threat. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Tim Burton

Written by:

Bob Kane, Sam Hamm and Warren Skaaren

Produced by:

Peter Guber, Chris Kenny and Jon Peters

Starring:

Michael Keaton, Jack Nicholson, Kim Basinger, Robert Wuhl, Pat Hingle, Billy Dee Williams, Michael Gough, Jack Palance, Jerry Hall, Tracey Walter and Lee Wallace

Genres:

Action, Adventure

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 6 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Gotham City. Crime boss Carl Grissom effectively runs the town but there's a new crime fighter in town - Batman. Grissom's right-hand man is Jack Napier, a brutal man who is not entirely sane... After falling out between the two Grissom has Napier set up with the Police and Napier falls to his apparent death in a vat of chemicals. However, he soon reappears as The Joker and starts a reign of terror in Gotham City. Meanwhile, reporter Vicki Vale is in the city to do an article on Batman. She soon starts a relationship with Batman's everyday persona, billionaire Bruce Wayne.

Reviews

Batman Cast

Michael Keaton

Michael Keaton headshot

Date of Birth:

5 September 1951

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

BatmanBatman ReturnsSpider-Man: Far from Home

Jack Nicholson

Jack Nicholson headshot

Date of Birth:

22 April 1937

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¾" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Batman

Kim Basinger

Kim Basinger headshot

Date of Birth:

8 December 1953

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Batman

Robert Wuhl

Robert Wuhl headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Batman

Pat Hingle

Pat Hingle headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Batman & RobinBatman ForeverBatman ReturnsBatman

Billy Dee Williams

Billy Dee Williams headshot

Date of Birth:

6 April 1937

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Batman

Michael Gough

Michael Gough headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

BatmanBatman & RobinBatman ForeverBatman Returns

Jack Palance

Jack Palance headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Batman

Jerry Hall

Jerry Hall headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¼" (1.76 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Batman

Tracey Walter

Tracey Walter headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Batman

Lee Wallace

Lee Wallace headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Batman

Recommendations

