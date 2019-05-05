* × Change Settings

Batman Forever

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 17th May 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2019
new Batman Forever poster
Contains moderate violence. Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Joel Schumacher

Written by:

Bob Kane, Lee Batchler, Janet Scott Batchler and Akiva Goldsman

Produced by:

Tim Burton and Peter Macgregor-Scott

Starring:

Val Kilmer, Tommy Lee Jones, Jim Carrey, Nicole Kidman, Chris O'Donnell, Michael Gough, Pat Hingle, Drew Barrymore, Jon Favreau and Ed Begley Jr.

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 56 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Dark Knight of Gotham City confronts a dastardly duo: Two-Face and the Riddler. Formerly District Attorney Harvey Dent, Two-Face incorrectly believes Batman caused the courtroom accident which left him disfigured on one side; he has unleashed a reign of terror on the good people of Gotham. Edward Nygma, computer-genius and former employee of millionaire Bruce Wayne, is out to get the philanthropist; as The Riddler he perfects a device for draining information from all the brains in Gotham, including Bruce Wayne's knowledge of his other identity. Batman/Wayne is/are the love focus of Dr. Chase Meridan. Former circus acrobat Dick Grayson, his family killed by Two-Face, becomes Wayne's ward and Batman's new partner Robin the Boy Wonder.

Reviews

Batman Forever Cast

Val Kilmer

Val Kilmer headshot

Date of Birth:

31 December 1959

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¾" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Top Gun: MaverickBatman Forever

Tommy Lee Jones

Tommy Lee Jones headshot

Date of Birth:

15 September 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Just Getting StartedAd AstraBatman Forever

Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sonic the HedgehogBatman Forever

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman headshot

Date of Birth:

20 June 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The GoldfinchBatman Forever

Chris O'Donnell

Chris O'Donnell headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Batman ForeverBatman & Robin

Michael Gough

Michael Gough headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

BatmanBatman & RobinBatman ForeverBatman Returns

Pat Hingle

Pat Hingle headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Batman ReturnsBatmanBatman & RobinBatman Forever

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Batman Forever

Jon Favreau

Jon Favreau headshot

Date of Birth:

19 October 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Avengers: EndgameSpider-Man: Far from HomeElfBatman Forever

Ed Begley Jr.

Ed Begley Jr. headshot

Date of Birth:

16 September 1949

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4" (1.93 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Batman Forever

Recommendations

