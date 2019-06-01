* × Change Settings

The Last Tree

7.5 / 57 votes

European Premiere

Saturday 1st June 2019
UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 27th September 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2020
The Last Tree poster
Contains strong language, violence and drug misuse. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Shola Amoo

Written by:

Shola Amoo

Produced by:

Myf Hopkins and Lee Thomas

Starring:

Nicholas Pinnock, Denise Black, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Sam Adewunmi, Rasaq Kukoyi and Jayden Jean-Paul-Denis

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 39 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Femi is a British boy of Nigerian heritage who, after a happy childhood in rural Lincolnshire, moves to inner London to live with his mum. Struggling with the unfamiliar culture and values of his new environment, teenage Femi has to figure out which path to adulthood he wants to take.

Reviews

The Last Tree Cast

