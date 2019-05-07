* × Change Settings

Noise

Oxford International Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 12th May 2019
Suitable only for adults.
complete

Directed by:

Jeremy Laval

Written by:

Jeremy Laval

Produced by:

Jeremy Laval and Vincent Raymond

Starring:

Guillaume Duhesme, Bérangère McNeese, Christophe Perez, Jeff Turmeau and Teddy Candela

Genres:

Sci-Fi, Thriller

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 56 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After an accident, Vincent has become deaf. Unwilling to accept his handicap, he isolates himself more and more, and shies away from society. Yet, Vincent is obsessed with one thing: getting his old life back and rightful place in society. One day, as science has just given up on him, Vincent begins to hear again. Initially just noises - then people. Passed that initial shock, another realization starts to dawn on him. What Vincent thought to be people's voice, is turning out to be something entirely different.

Noise Cast

Guillaume Duhesme

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bérangère McNeese

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Christophe Perez

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jeff Turmeau

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Teddy Candela

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

