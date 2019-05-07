After an accident, Vincent has become deaf. Unwilling to accept his handicap, he isolates himself more and more, and shies away from society. Yet, Vincent is obsessed with one thing: getting his old life back and rightful place in society. One day, as science has just given up on him, Vincent begins to hear again. Initially just noises - then people. Passed that initial shock, another realization starts to dawn on him. What Vincent thought to be people's voice, is turning out to be something entirely different.
