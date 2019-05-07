* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

See Know Evil

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 23rd May 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2019
?
new See Know Evil poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when See Know Evil is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Charlie Curran

Produced by:

Traci Carlson, Charlie Curran, Richard Peete and Mark Vadik

Starring:

Francesca Sorrenti, Chris Brenner, David Lipman, Milla Jovovich, Havana Laffitte and Mario Sorrenti

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

An uncensored look into the life of 90's fashion photographer and youth culture icon, Davide Sorrenti. Known for his prodigious photos and responsible for the rise of "heroin chic", this is the story of a young photographer and how he came to define an era.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when See Know Evil is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on See Know Evil.

See Know Evil Cast

Francesca Sorrenti

Francesca Sorrenti headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

See Know Evil

Chris Brenner

Chris Brenner headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

See Know Evil

David Lipman

David Lipman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

See Know Evil

Milla Jovovich

Milla Jovovich headshot

Date of Birth:

17 December 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

See Know Evil

Havana Laffitte

Havana Laffitte headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

See Know Evil

Mario Sorrenti

Mario Sorrenti headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

See Know Evil

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:47 7th May 2019