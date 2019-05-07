* × Change Settings

Laughing Ride

Italian Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 26th May 2019
new Laughing poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Valerio Mastandrea

Written by:

Enrico Audenino and Valerio Mastandrea

Produced by:

Paolo Bogna and Simone Isola

Starring:

Chiara Martegiani, Renato Carpentieri, Stefano Dionisi, Arturo Marchetti, Milena Vukotic and Mattia Stramazzi

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Reviews

Laughing Cast

Chiara Martegiani

Chiara Martegiani headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Laughing

Renato Carpentieri

Renato Carpentieri headshot

Date of Birth:

2 April 1943

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Laughing

Stefano Dionisi

Stefano Dionisi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Laughing

Arturo Marchetti

Arturo Marchetti headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Laughing

Milena Vukotic

Milena Vukotic headshot

Date of Birth:

23 April 1935

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Laughing

Mattia Stramazzi

Mattia Stramazzi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Laughing

