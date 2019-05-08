* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Zen for Nothing

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 26th May 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-November 2019
?
new Zen for Nothing poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Sunday 26th May 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

Werner Penzel

Written by:

Werner Penzel, Ayako Mogi and Sabine Timoteo

Produced by:

Urs Augstburger, Sabine Bubeck-Paaz, Madeleine Corbat, Peter Guyer and Werner Penzel

Starring:

Sabine Timoteo and Muho Nölke

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Zen for Nothing tells of the experiences of Sabine Timoteo from Switzerland, as a "Zen novice" in Antaiji in Autumn, Winter and Spring.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Zen for Nothing is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Zen for Nothing.

Zen for Nothing Cast

Sabine Timoteo

Sabine Timoteo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zen for Nothing

Muho Nölke

Muho Nölke headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zen for Nothing

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:54 8th May 2019