The Nightingale

Sundance Film Festival London Release Date

Saturday 1st June 2019
Directed by:

Jennifer Kent

Written by:

Jennifer Kent

Produced by:

Kristina Ceyton, Steve Hutensky, Jennifer Kent and Bruna Papandrea

Starring:

Sam Claflin, Aisling Franciosi, Damon Herriman, Ewen Leslie, Charlie Shotwell and Nathaniel Dean

Genres:

Adventure, Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 16 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Set in 1825, Clare, a young Irish convict woman, chases a British officer through the rugged Tasmanian wilderness, bent on revenge for a terrible act of violence he committed against her family. On the way she enlists the services of an Aboriginal tracker named Billy, who is also marked by trauma from his own violence-filled past.

Reviews

The Nightingale Cast

