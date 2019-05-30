This documentary examines how our economic and financial system connects all these issues, and offers solutions which could be implemented immediately, from practical everyday fixes to rethinking the overarching myths of our time. The film takes off on an international voyage, meeting not only prominent experts but also everyday citizens who concentrate on matters such as organic agriculture, the banning of plastic, saving species, ecological economics, sustainable architecture, renewable energy, and more.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Normal Is Over: The Movie 1.1
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Normal Is Over: The Movie 1.1
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Normal Is Over: The Movie 1.1
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Normal Is Over: The Movie 1.1
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Normal Is Over: The Movie 1.1
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Normal Is Over: The Movie 1.1