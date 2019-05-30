* × Change Settings

Normal Is Over: The Movie 1.1

Fragments Festival Release Date

Monday 10th June 2019
Directed by:

Renée Scheltema

Written by:

Renée Scheltema

Starring:

Rupert Encinas, Charles Eisenstein, Paul Gilding, Lester Brown, Bernard Lietaer and Michael Mann

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 52 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

This documentary examines how our economic and financial system connects all these issues, and offers solutions which could be implemented immediately, from practical everyday fixes to rethinking the overarching myths of our time. The film takes off on an international voyage, meeting not only prominent experts but also everyday citizens who concentrate on matters such as organic agriculture, the banning of plastic, saving species, ecological economics, sustainable architecture, renewable energy, and more.

Reviews

Normal Is Over: The Movie 1.1 Cast

