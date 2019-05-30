* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Cirque du Soleil: KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 12th June 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2019
?
Cirque du Soleil: KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 19 cinemas on Wednesday 12th June 2019 view the list.

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Every breathtaking moment. Every larger-than-life detail. This is a whole new awe-inspiring way to experience Cirque du Soleil. For one night, Cirque du Soleil in Cinema transports its internationally acclaimed show KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities to the big screen. Step into the curio cabinet of an ambitious inventor who defies the laws of time, space and dimension in order to reinvent everything around him. Suddenly, the visible becomes invisible, perspectives are transformed, and the world is literally turned upside down. Immerse yourself in a spectacular cinematic experience through never-before-seen angles.

A look at what goes on behind the scenes at Cirque du Soleil. See where the magic is made with a walk through of the state of the art training facilities in Montreal that allows the team to create these stunning shows.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Cirque du Soleil: KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Cirque du Soleil: KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:11 30th May 2019