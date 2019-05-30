Cirque du Soleil: KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities

Movie Synopsis:

Every breathtaking moment. Every larger-than-life detail. This is a whole new awe-inspiring way to experience Cirque du Soleil. For one night, Cirque du Soleil in Cinema transports its internationally acclaimed show KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities to the big screen. Step into the curio cabinet of an ambitious inventor who defies the laws of time, space and dimension in order to reinvent everything around him. Suddenly, the visible becomes invisible, perspectives are transformed, and the world is literally turned upside down. Immerse yourself in a spectacular cinematic experience through never-before-seen angles.



A look at what goes on behind the scenes at Cirque du Soleil. See where the magic is made with a walk through of the state of the art training facilities in Montreal that allows the team to create these stunning shows.